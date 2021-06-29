AUD/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near-term. The AUD/USD pair turned south and approached the 0.7500 mark, backed by renewed greenback’s demand and bad news coming from Australia. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts, lower lows at sight
AUD/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near-term. The AUD/USD pair turned south and approached the 0.7500 mark, backed by renewed greenback’s demand and bad news coming from Australia. The …