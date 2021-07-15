AUD/USD Forecast: Pressuring the year’s low amid risk-off

AUD/USD is about to challenge the 0.7410 support area. The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2021 low of 0.7409. The pair was affected by a dismal mood, which started in Asia after China published a …
