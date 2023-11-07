The US Dollar rose sharply on Tuesday as the rally in riskier currencies took a breather. The AUD/USD dropped sharply on Tuesday, despite the rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Return to the 0.6400 area after RBA and a stronger Dollar - November 7, 2023
- AUD/USD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low on Post-RBA Weakness - November 7, 2023
- Megan Thee Stallion Drops Scorching New Single ‘Cobra’ - November 7, 2023