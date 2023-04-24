On the daily chart, the AUD/USD posted on Friday the first daily close below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in two weeks, after extending the decline from the 100-day SMA that capped the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 amid holiday in Australia, mixed sentiment - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Risks tilted modestly to the downside - April 24, 2023
- Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates - April 24, 2023