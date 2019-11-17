AUD/USD carves a series of lower highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the September-high (0.6895), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the 2019-low (0.6671) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: RSI Offers Bearish Signal Ahead of Australia CPI - November 17, 2019
- Australia Imports of Electrical Machinery & Appliances - November 16, 2019
- Australia Imports of Cork & Wood Manufactures Excl. Furniture - November 16, 2019