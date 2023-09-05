AUD/USD registers a fresh yearly low (0.6358) as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the official cash rate (OCR) at 4.10% in September, and another move below 30 in the Relative Strength Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: RSI Susceptible to Another Oversold Reading - September 5, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Rallies, But Still Sees Overhead Selling P - September 5, 2023
- AUD/USD: Chinese outlook suggests there is risk of dips to 0.62 on a 3-month view – Rabobank - September 5, 2023