The Australian dollar fell again during the trading session on Monday, as we continue the same choppy and sideways behavior that we have been and for what seems like a lifetime now. The 0.73 level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Break below 0.7285 to lead to further decline – SocGen - August 17, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Same Choppy Sideways Action - August 17, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bearish Below 0.7288 - August 17, 2021