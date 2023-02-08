The AUD/USD pair daily chart shows that it pressures its intraday low, usually a sign of another leg lower coming in Asia. The daily chart shows that the pair is currently developing below a flat 20 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sentiment leads the way - February 8, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Lower Ahead of Tuesday’s Widely Expected RBA Rate Hike - February 8, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Bias Persists - February 8, 2023