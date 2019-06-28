AUD/USD bullish potential increased as the pair settles above the 0.7000 level. RBA Monetary Policy Meeting and Chinese official PMI to set the tone this week. The AUD/USD pair has advanced for a …
AUD/USD Forecast: set to continue advancing, but don’t expect fireworks
