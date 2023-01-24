The AUD/USD pair holds steady just below mid-0.7000s through the Asian session on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since August 15 touched last week. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Setup favours bulls ahead of flash US PMIs and Australian CPI - January 24, 2023
- AUD/USD seeks strength to surpass 0.7040, US PMI and Australian Inflation are in spotlight - January 24, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Moving Toward 5-Month High on Bets for Less-Aggressive Fed - January 23, 2023