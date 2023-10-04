During Tuesday’s trading session, the AUD/USD faced a significant decline, approaching the crucial 0.63 level. This currency has been trapped within a falling wedge pattern for some time, but recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sharp Decline On Tuesday - October 4, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Just a correction, bearish bias prevails - October 4, 2023
- Career-Spanning Tina Turner Box Set ‘Queen Of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ To Arrive In November - October 4, 2023