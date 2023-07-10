The AUD/USD continues to move sideways between 0.6600 and 0.6700. The Aussie recovered during the American session amid a positive session in Wall Street. The market awaits US data ahead of the July …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sideways under 0.6700 - July 10, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Aud Exhibits Resilience Amid Nfp Data - July 10, 2023
- Taylor Swift Alters Controversial ‘Better Than Revenge’ Lyric On ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ - July 10, 2023