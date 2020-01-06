AUD/USD Forecast: Slide continues toward critical 0.6915 level

The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, but its bullish potential is limited, unable to recapture the 1.1200 level. Middle-East tensions keep weighing on investors’ mood. GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 …
