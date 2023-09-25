High US yields and cautious market sentiment continue to support the Greenback. The AUD/USD pair maintains a bearish tone in the short-term, moving within a wide range. On Monday, the AUD/USD lost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Slightly bearish, looking at 0.6400 - September 25, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Faces Resistance Amidst Uncertainty - September 25, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Neutral Outlook With A Bearish Bias - September 25, 2023