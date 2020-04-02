AUD/USD with the risk skewed to the downside, about to challenge 0.6000. The AUD/USD pair has fallen for a third consecutive day, ending the American session around 0.6040 and having posted a daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Slowly grinding lower - April 2, 2020
- Audusd still ending A correction – Elliott wave analysis - April 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Slides to fresh weekly lows, seems vulnerable to test 0.60 mark - April 2, 2020