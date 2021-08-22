AUD/USD Forecast: Slump not over yet

AUD/USD trades near its 2021 low of 0.7105 and is poised to extend its slump. The AUD/USD pair fell for a fifth consecutive day on Friday to close the week in the red in the 0.7130 price zone and not …
