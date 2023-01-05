AUD/USD is technically neutral in the near term, but bears have no chances unless 0.6700 gives up. The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6760, down almost 1% on Thursday amid broad US Dollar demand. After …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD, AUDJPY and AUDNZD Outlook Present Very Different Pictures - January 5, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Still looking for direction, but well above 0.6700 - January 5, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: To Dart Lower Ahead Of Non-Farm Payrol - January 5, 2023