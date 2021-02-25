AUD/USD Forecast: Strong pullback after test of 0.8000

AUD/USD is in a corrective decline, further slides expected once below 0.7865. The AUD/USD pair hit 0.8006, a three-year high, retreating afterwards to plummet alongside Wall Street to 0.7872. The …
