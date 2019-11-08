(MENAFN – Daily Forex) The Australian dollar continues to see a lot of noise in general, which makes quite a bit of sense considering just how noisy the situation has been in the Forex markets as of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling in Both Directions - November 7, 2019
- AUD/USD sold-off again at 0.6915 despite trade optimism, RBA SoMP eyed - November 7, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trades at two-day highs, ignoring DXY strength - November 7, 2019