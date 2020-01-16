The EUR/USD pair is giving up some of its daily gains but holds near a weekly high of 1.1163. The US-China trade deal failed to impress, although Wall Street run to all-time highs once again. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Stuck around 0.6900, upside limited - January 15, 2020
- AUD/USD: downside pressure alleviated above 0.6950 – UOB - January 15, 2020
- AUD/USD retreats below short symmetrical triangle [Video] - January 15, 2020