The Australian dollar initially broke down during the trading session on Thursday but have turned around after headlines came out that the Americans and the Chinese are likely to cut tariffs going …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Testing Resistance Again - November 9, 2019
- AUD/USD – Are We Headed Even Lower? (Video) - November 9, 2019
- AUD/USD loses traction on US-China trade headlines, drops to 10-day lows near 0.6850 - November 8, 2019