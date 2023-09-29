(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUD/USD experienced a significant rebound during the trading session on Thursday, indicating attempts to regain the 0.64 level. This level is crucial, having been breached a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Turns Things Around For Now - September 29, 2023
- Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates - September 29, 2023
- Olivia Rodrigo Holds On To Top Spot On Billboard Artist 100 - September 29, 2023