The AUD/USD pair started the day with a sour tone, falling to 0.6776, its lowest since the month began, but changed course during US trading hours, to settle above 0.6920. The pair traded alongside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Wall Street’s rally underpins the Aussie - June 15, 2020
- Burst in positive risk-sentiment sends AUD/USD through 0.69 - June 15, 2020
- AUD/USD: Momentum has the potential to remain strong in the short term – CitiBank - June 15, 2020