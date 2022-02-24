AUD/USD Forecast: War in Eastern Europe likely to maintain the aussie under pressure

Wall Street trimmed part of its intraday losses after the announcement of international sanctions. AUD/USD briefly pierced 0.7100 before bouncing back, although bears are still in control. The AUD/USD …
