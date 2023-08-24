Foreign exchange specialists at UOB forecast that the Australian Dollar (AUD) could decline to 0.6300 against the US Dollar (USD) if it remains below the 55-day exponential moving average at 0.6610.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Weakness Stabilised If “Break Above 21-Day EMA” Say UOB - August 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrects sharply to near 0.6450 as spotlight shifts to Jackson Hole - August 24, 2023
- AUDUSD steps on the 2020 support trendline - August 24, 2023