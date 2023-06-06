The aud/usd faced initial downward pressure in Monday’s trading session, reflecting global concerns surrounding global economic growth. As a currency highly correlated with commodities and the Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: With Overhead Resistance - June 6, 2023
- Kelly Clarkson Shares New Single ‘I Hate Love’ Featuring Steve Martin On Banjo - June 6, 2023
- Taylor Swift Announces Latin American ‘Eras Tour’ Dates - June 6, 2023