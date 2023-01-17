Buy the aud/usd pair and set a take-profit at 0.7000. Add a stop-loss at 0.6920. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish view Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6890. Add a stop-loss at 0.7000. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie Experiences Temporary Pullback - January 17, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Volatility squeezes as US Dollar Index consolidates - January 17, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Steady-to-Better Following China GDP Beat - January 16, 2023