Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6285. Add a stop-loss at 0.6400. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 0.6350 and a take-profit at 0.6400. Add a stop-loss at 0.6290. The …
