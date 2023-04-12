Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6560. Add a stop-loss at 0.6725. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 0.6690 and a take-profit at 0.7750. Add a stop-loss at 0.6600. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakdown Confirmed - April 12, 2023
- AUD/USD marches towards 0.6700 on economic optimism, easy inflation signals from Fed officials - April 12, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Analysis: US CPI and the Fed - April 11, 2023