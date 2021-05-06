Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signals produced a profitable long trade from the bullish inside candlestick reversal and break from the support level identified at 0.7683. It looks as if the bullish move has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Price Channel Emerges
Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signals produced a profitable long trade from the bullish inside candlestick reversal and break from the support level identified at 0.7683. It looks as if the bullish move has …