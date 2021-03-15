Tomorrow, the AUD/USD will react to the latest House Price Index and the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. The AUD/USD is wavering at the 0.7748 range. It is slightly below Friday’s high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Bounce Above 0.7800 Possible
Tomorrow, the AUD/USD will react to the latest House Price Index and the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. The AUD/USD is wavering at the 0.7748 range. It is slightly below Friday’s high …