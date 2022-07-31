Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.6900. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish View Set a sell-stop at 0.6950 and a take-profit at 0.6900. Add a stop-loss at 0.700.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Breakout Puts 0.7100 To View - July 30, 2022
- Britney Spears Reportedly Records New Version Of ‘Tiny Dancer’ With Elton John - July 30, 2022
- Lollapalooza Headed To India For First Asian Edition - July 30, 2022