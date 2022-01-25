Previous AUD/USD SignalLast Week’s AUD/USD signal on Monday produced a profitable short trade from the bearish pin bar which rejected the resistan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Consolidating Between .7100 and .7170 - January 25, 2022
- AUD/USD refreshes daily low, around 0.7125-20 area amid broad-based USD strength - January 25, 2022
- AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable to retest 2021 low, around 0.7000 mark - January 25, 2022