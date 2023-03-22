Sell the aud/usd pair and set a take-profit at 0.6600. Add a stop-loss at 0.6730. Timeline: 1 day. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 0.6885 and a take-profit at 0.6750. Add a stop-loss at 0.6800. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Double-Top Points To More Downsides - March 22, 2023
- AUD/USD jumps to test key resistance as US Dollar tumbles after Fed - March 22, 2023
- Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Thanks Fans For ‘Overwhelming Support’ After Assault - March 22, 2023