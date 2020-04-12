AUD/USD Forex Signal: Firm resistance at 0.6268

Go short following bearish price action on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.6268. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the …
