Buy the aud/usd pair and set a take-profit at 0.6860. Add a stop-loss at 0.6700. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish view Set a sell-stop at 0.6700 and a take-profit at 0.6600. Add a stop-loss at 0.6800. The …
