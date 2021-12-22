The AUD/USD price held steady on Wednesday morning as investors reflected on the latest minutes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Relief Rally to Fade as Bears Eye 0.700 - December 22, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pokes weekly support with eyes on 0.7080 retest - December 22, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7154, Weakens Under .7108 - December 22, 2021