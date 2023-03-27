Buy the aud/usd pair and set a take-profit at 0.6700. Add a stop-loss at 0.6600. Timeline: 1 day. Bearish view Set a sell-stop at 0.6620 and a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7025. The AUD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Continues To See Hesitation - March 27, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sits At A Crucial Support Level - March 27, 2023
- AUD/USD – Australian Dollar stems slide, Retail Sales next - March 27, 2023