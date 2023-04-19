Buy the aud/usd pair and set a take-profit at 0.6800. Add a stop-loss at 0.6600. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish view Set a sell-stop at 0.6680 and a take-profit at 0.6550. Add a stop-loss at 0.6800. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Stuck In A Tight Range - April 19, 2023
- AUD/USD: Outlook remains modestly negative – Danske Bank - April 19, 2023
- AUD/USD falls from recent highs on risk-off impulse due to Fed tightening estimates - April 19, 2023