my last signal on 2nd May was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the price first reached the support level which I had identified at $0.6670.Today’s AUD/USD Signals Risk 0.75% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Symmetrical Bullish Price Channel - May 11, 2023
- Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD turns at trend resistance - May 11, 2023
- Sum 41 Reveal Plans To Break Up Following Final Tour, Album - May 11, 2023