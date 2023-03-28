Sell the aud/usd pair and set a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.6800. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 0.6700 and a take-profit at 0.6800. Add a stop-loss at 0.6600. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Has Quiet Session To Kick Off The Week - March 28, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Technical Point To A Bearish Breakout - March 28, 2023
- AUD/USD bulls in the mareket ahead of Aussie CPI - March 28, 2023