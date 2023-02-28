my previous signal on 23rd february was not triggered as the bullish price action took place below the support level which I had identified at $0.6790.Today’s AUD/USD Signals Risk 0.75% Trades must be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Testing Support At $0.6719 - February 28, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye daily trendline resistance and a confluence near 0.6800 - February 28, 2023
- Technical Update – EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD & AUDUSD - February 28, 2023