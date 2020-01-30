AUD/USD Forex Signal: Very bearish

Short entry following bearish price action on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.6740 or 0.6781. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break …
