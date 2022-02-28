Bearish view Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Volatility Expected Ahead RBA Decision - February 28, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness, Aussie ignores upbeat Retail Sales data - February 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls not ready to give up despite Ukraine crisis, ahead of RBA on Tuesday - February 28, 2022