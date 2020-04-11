I think long trades from bounces at support levels are the way to go today. The technical picture will start to look more bullish once the price has made a few hourly closes below the new resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish - April 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold Above .6236 to Generate Upside Momentum - April 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Sitting at 50 EMA - April 10, 2020