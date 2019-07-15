The Australian Dollar soared on Friday as investors continued to price in a 25-basis point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in late July. Buyers primarily ignored a report showing higher than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .7079 to .7153 Major Retracement Zone Target - July 15, 2019
- AUD/USD clings to gains it recorded after China data, trades above 0.70 - July 15, 2019
- AUD/USD could climb further and test 0.7050 – UOB - July 15, 2019