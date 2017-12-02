AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .7654 Trigger Point for Acceleration to the Upside

The AUD/USD surged on Friday on reports Michael Flynn may implicate President Donald Trump in the Russian investigation. According to ABC News, retired General Michael Flynn would testify that he was directed by the Trump administration to make contact …
