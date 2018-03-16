AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Another Secondary Lower Top Formed at .7916

The AUD/USD is under pressure early Friday amid worries that the Trump administration is seeking to reduce the trade deficit with China by $100 billion per year. Reports are surfacing that the White House is looking to implement more tariffs against China.
