GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7255, up 0.0006 or +0.09%. On Wednesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $71.95, up $0.22 or +0.31%. Mixed fundamentals were likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Another Whipsaw Day? Strenghtens Over .7275, Weakens Under .7212 - December 30, 2021
- AUD/USD: Mildly bid near 0.7250 with eyes on Aussie National Cabinet - December 29, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pokes monthly resistance on the way to 0.7290 - December 29, 2021