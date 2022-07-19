At 17:52 GMT, the AUD/USD is at .6792, up 0.0044 or +0.66%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) is trading $67.25, up $0.46 or +0.69%. The AUD/USD was also supported by a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD sees a cushion around 0.6800 ahead of RBA minutes - July 18, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Aussie Jumps as Profit-Takers Hit Greenback - July 18, 2022
- AUD/USD Rate Rebound Susceptible to Preset Path for RBA Policy - July 18, 2022